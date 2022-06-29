Previous
Sunset As It Should Be by olivetreeann
Photo 4106

Sunset As It Should Be

Another view of another sunset from Christopher and Betsy's front porch. This is what it really should look like.

Still filling in June- do not feel obligated to comment on any of these more natural shots or the crazy ones in my other album unless you REALLY want to!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Beautiful sunset. Love the glow.
July 9th, 2022  
