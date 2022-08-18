Wheel of Fortune

Played around with this Ferris Wheel shot from many years ago once again. So far, this is the best yet for color. And it was officially a film shot first so I can check one off for Analog August after all!



It was converted to digital in 2014 but I think the film version was actually taken somewhere around 1986 at the Monmouth County Fair in the state of New Jersey.



I will away for a few days while we visit some friends and attend their daughter's wedding. I'll be catching up with all of you next week!