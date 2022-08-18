Previous
Next
Wheel of Fortune by olivetreeann
Photo 4156

Wheel of Fortune

Played around with this Ferris Wheel shot from many years ago once again. So far, this is the best yet for color. And it was officially a film shot first so I can check one off for Analog August after all!

It was converted to digital in 2014 but I think the film version was actually taken somewhere around 1986 at the Monmouth County Fair in the state of New Jersey.

I will away for a few days while we visit some friends and attend their daughter's wedding. I'll be catching up with all of you next week!
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Have a marvelous time

I love the fluid lines as part of your processing for this one
August 19th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A fun ride, day or night.
August 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise