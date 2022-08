A Sunny Day at the Beach

A movie I like to watch has a scene where the female lead instructs a young girl to answer creatively when asked, "How are you?" She says, "When you're happy, say, 'I'm a sunny day at the beach!' That way people will have to think about what you said instead of not really hearing you."



We went to the beach for a short walk while we were in Cape Cod. It's not hard for me to feel like a sunny day at the beach when I'm actually there!