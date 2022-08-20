Previous
The Window to My Soul by olivetreeann
Photo 4158

The Window to My Soul

The reflection of the window on the painting of this rather regal looking woman caught my eye at the wedding venue. It's a beautiful mansion built in the late 1800's. I believe she was the matriarch of the family.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

@olivetreeann
amyK ace
Well spotted
August 28th, 2022  
