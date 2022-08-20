Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4158
The Window to My Soul
The reflection of the window on the painting of this rather regal looking woman caught my eye at the wedding venue. It's a beautiful mansion built in the late 1800's. I believe she was the matriarch of the family.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8600
photos
206
followers
206
following
1139% complete
View this month »
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
4159
Latest from all albums
4156
4247
4248
4157
4158
4249
4250
4159
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
19th August 2022 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
painting
,
still-life
amyK
ace
Well spotted
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close