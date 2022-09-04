Album Cover Challenge 138

Something for the latest album cover challenge-



Artist: The Melon Music Award- an award presented to a South Korean artist based on data collected from the South Korean music platform for exceptional performances during the recording year. It is presented annually by "Melon", a South Korean entertainment company based in Seoul. Like the U.S. "Grammys", the Album of the Year and Artist of the Year are the most coveted and prestigious awards.



Title (from a quote from NASA): We're going back to the Moon for scientific discovery; economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation. While maintaining American leadership in exploration, we will build a global alliance and explore deep space for the benefit of all...All that we build, all that we study, all that we do, prepares us to go...Our success will change the world.



Maybe I went too literal with this one but it was fun turning the world into a large melon (or turning a melon into the world if you prefer!).