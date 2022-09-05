Previous
ETSOOI 145 by olivetreeann
Yes, it's true- it's another construction shot! This time a roll of tar paper. Once I started playing with it, it took on other-worldly qualities and voila- a portal to deep space emerged.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

@olivetreeann
