Photo 4174
ETSOOI 145
Yes, it's true- it's another construction shot! This time a roll of tar paper. Once I started playing with it, it took on other-worldly qualities and voila- a portal to deep space emerged.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
space
,
etsooi-145
,
at least it doesn't look like a construction shot any more
