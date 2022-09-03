Previous
A Window to Another World by olivetreeann
A Window to Another World

Having a little composite fun- just for fun. Our friend Larry set up an observatory for the local school district when he taught science and computers there. He's retired about a year now, but still does star gazing with the students and folks like us who come to visit! I don't remember what the actual name of this telescope is, but it's a special one. Larry sets the site at the bottom there, and then to view the celestial object you actually have to climb those stairs to the eye piece. But once you look inside- wow! It's like you're standing next to whatever you're looking at. We saw Jupiter, Saturn, several nebuli and Mars that night- awesome!!
Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
holy Moly that is a huge telescope. It must be awesome to use! Terrific shot to give us a hint of what you saw!
September 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
That is so cool. People here can go check out the night sky at the observatory at the Space Science Center
September 4th, 2022  
