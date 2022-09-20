Previous
Next
How to Recognize a Place You've Never Been To by olivetreeann
Photo 4189

How to Recognize a Place You've Never Been To

This picture popped up on my computer's screen at work. I took one look at it, and thought- I've seen that mountain on 365. And sure enough, when I exposed its location- I recognized the name immediately!

This one's for you Kathy! @randystreat
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Sometimes it is a really small world isn't it?
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise