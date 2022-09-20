Sign up
Photo 4189
How to Recognize a Place You've Never Been To
This picture popped up on my computer's screen at work. I took one look at it, and thought- I've seen that mountain on 365. And sure enough, when I exposed its location- I recognized the name immediately!
This one's for you Kathy!
@randystreat
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
20th September 2022 1:02pm
Tags
this is not my picture- i stole it from bing!
katy
ace
Sometimes it is a really small world isn't it?
September 22nd, 2022
