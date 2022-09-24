Previous
Prayer Bears by olivetreeann
Prayer Bears

Our church held a book fair today called, Books, Bears and Prayers. The lady who organized and ran it did an amazing job! I'll probably post a few pics from the event over the next few days.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann

katy ace
What a wonderful idea. This is such a colorful photo of the bears
September 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Sounds like a wonderful event
September 26th, 2022  
