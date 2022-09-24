Sign up
Photo 4193
Prayer Bears
Our church held a book fair today called, Books, Bears and Prayers. The lady who organized and ran it did an amazing job! I'll probably post a few pics from the event over the next few days.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8670
photos
208
followers
208
following
1149% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
24th September 2022 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
bears
katy
ace
What a wonderful idea. This is such a colorful photo of the bears
September 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Sounds like a wonderful event
September 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
