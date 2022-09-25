Previous
The Face of an Angel by olivetreeann
The Face of an Angel

Isn't she precious? This little lady came to our church to take part in our Books, Bears, and Prayers event.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Lesley ace
Perfect title
September 26th, 2022  
Barb ace
Such a sweet-looking little lady!
September 26th, 2022  
katy ace
She is such a cutie and your portrait of her is fabulous
September 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
September 26th, 2022  
