Photo 4194
The Face of an Angel
Isn't she precious? This little lady came to our church to take part in our Books, Bears, and Prayers event.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8670
photos
208
followers
208
following
1149% complete
4194
portrait
,
black and white
,
girl
Lesley
ace
Perfect title
September 26th, 2022
Barb
ace
Such a sweet-looking little lady!
September 26th, 2022
katy
ace
She is such a cutie and your portrait of her is fabulous
September 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Cute pic
September 26th, 2022
