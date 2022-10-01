Sign up
Photo 4200
He Pulled Out His Big Gun Today
For the latest people challenge. I don't think of myself as a people photographer- but I do like to take photos of photographers taking photos!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
people-photographer
katy
ace
Oh my word. i can not imagine hauling that around ! You got a fabulous shot for the challenge though!
October 2nd, 2022
