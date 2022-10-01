Previous
Next
He Pulled Out His Big Gun Today by olivetreeann
Photo 4200

He Pulled Out His Big Gun Today

For the latest people challenge. I don't think of myself as a people photographer- but I do like to take photos of photographers taking photos!
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh my word. i can not imagine hauling that around ! You got a fabulous shot for the challenge though!
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise