Photo 4201
Good-bye Green
The air is crisp today and there's a chilly breeze every now and then. The green leaves are not long for this world.
We're off to a concert at church this afternoon- I'll be back later...
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
green
leaf
painting
Milanie
Like your processing
October 2nd, 2022
