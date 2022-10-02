Previous
Good-bye Green by olivetreeann
Good-bye Green

The air is crisp today and there's a chilly breeze every now and then. The green leaves are not long for this world.

We're off to a concert at church this afternoon- I'll be back later...
Milanie ace
Like your processing
October 2nd, 2022  
