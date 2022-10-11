Sign up
Photo 4210
A Reminder in Abstract
A little Annfoolery to encourage you to participate in the latest abstract round. It ends on Thursday.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47055/abstract-67-starts-september-13th
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
LManning (Laura)
Very cool!
October 12th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
Love this!
October 12th, 2022
Dawn
Lovely colours
October 12th, 2022
