Photo 4214
Dockside
A lovely Autumn view from one of the boat docks at White Heron Lake.
My apologies for a larger upload after missing a few days!
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th October 2022 3:28pm
Tags
autumn
,
painting
,
lake
,
dock
Corinne C
ace
A very artistic processing
October 16th, 2022
katy
ace
lots of terrific color in this one
October 16th, 2022
