Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4217
Autumn Float
A leaf enjoying a lazy afternoon in the Autumn sun.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8716
photos
205
followers
205
following
1155% complete
View this month »
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
Latest from all albums
4305
4214
4215
4306
4307
4216
4217
4308
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th October 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
leaf
,
autumn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close