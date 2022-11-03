Previous
A Window in the Stairwell by olivetreeann
Photo 4233

A Window in the Stairwell

A quick shot "just in case" I didn't get anything I liked in the sanctuary!
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Beautifully captured and gorgeous light through those glass squares.
November 4th, 2022  
The lighting here sure does neat things
November 4th, 2022  
I like glass blocks.
November 4th, 2022  
