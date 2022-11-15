Sign up
Photo 4245
From the Archives 7
The balcony railing in this shot was originally taken in 2015 at Bents Theater in Medina NY.
Filler!!! No need to comment.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy
ace
i like the way the processing blends with the subject so well
November 21st, 2022
summerfield
ace
that looks familiar. i should re-visit my shots one of these days. aces!
November 21st, 2022
