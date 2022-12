Recognizing Our Volunteers

For the current mundane challenge.



I had two options and couldn't decide which I liked better so I'm posting both and letting the host decide!



The staff held a volunteer appreciation banquet today for all the people who volunteer at our church. These mundane sandwich bags were stamped with snowflakes, stuffed with festive tissue and used as table decorations surrounded by tea lights, snowflake doilies and glitter on pretty blue tablecloths.