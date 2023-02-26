Previous
Next
Skyward by olivetreeann
Photo 4348

Skyward

Walked out on the the front steps, looked skyward and this is what I saw.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
beautiful love the brilliant color and light
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise