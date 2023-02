Suburban Sentry

Due to the fact that we live mostly in the woods and not anywhere near what I would call Suburbia, I dug into the archives for this one. It was taken last year on a walk around the neighborhood where my son and his family live. I thought, "What's more suburban than the family dog hanging out on the front lawn?" Well, actually, I can think of a few more things, but this was close enough to suburbia for me!