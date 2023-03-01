Flash of Red Calendar 2023

My humble thanks to all who participated in this year's Flash of Red month. You inspire me, lift up my spirits and impress me every year! While your thoughts of black and white may get placed on the back burner for a while, don't forget it altogether- post one once in a while to yourself ready for the next round. Until then...!
@spanishliz
@northy
@merrelyn
@farmreporter
@amyk
@brigette
@kametty
@chikadnz
@summerfield
@cocokinetic
@wakelys
@heftler
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@mittens
@christinaledesma33
@salza
@koalagardens
@rensala
@christinav
@anniesue
@njmom
@4rky
@annied
@kuva
@novab
@daisymiller
@gerry13
@radiogirl
@joansmor
@cdcook48
@tinley23
@ljmanning
@eudora
@ankers70
@phil_sandford
@carole_sandford
@mona65
@jacqbb
@365anne
@gardencat
@transatlantic99
@pamknowler
@la_photographic
@susie1205
@beryl
@theredcamera
@shutterbug49
@granagringa
@pandorasecho
@yogiw
@busylady
@haskar
@helenhall
@nannasgotitgoingon
@jgpittenger
@johnfalconer
@francoise
@pamalama
@lizgooster
@skipt07
A HUGE thank you to all of you!!!
Thanks for heading this up each year.