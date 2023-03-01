Previous
Next
Flash of Red Calendar 2023 by olivetreeann
Photo 4351

Flash of Red Calendar 2023

My humble thanks to all who participated in this year's Flash of Red month. You inspire me, lift up my spirits and impress me every year! While your thoughts of black and white may get placed on the back burner for a while, don't forget it altogether- post one once in a while to yourself ready for the next round. Until then...!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very eye-appealing!
March 2nd, 2023  
Megan ace
@olivetreeann Thank you!! :)
March 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
Because otf you and all you do to promote this and teach us every year I have learned so much about B&W thank you for the education and the inspiration Ann
March 2nd, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​💞 ace
I've seen a number of these calendars. What did you use to make it? It's been a long time since I last made one.

Thanks for heading this up each year.
March 2nd, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
@skipt07 I did a screenshot and then imported to the PicCollage app
March 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nicely done.
March 2nd, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​💞 ace
@pandorasecho - Thank you Dixie.
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise