Photo 4350
Upper Mill Water Wheel
Giving the water wheel at the Upper Mill in Milford a painterly treatment to finish off the month.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
wheel
,
machinery
,
gears
Babs
ace
This is probably what the inside of my brain looks like ha ha
March 1st, 2023
