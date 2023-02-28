Previous
Upper Mill Water Wheel by olivetreeann
Upper Mill Water Wheel

Giving the water wheel at the Upper Mill in Milford a painterly treatment to finish off the month.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13!
Photo Details

Babs ace
This is probably what the inside of my brain looks like ha ha
March 1st, 2023  
