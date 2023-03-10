Sign up
Photo 4360
Vroom Vroom
Do you see the sun peeking through clouds and birds flying over the ocean in this shot? One of my photo salon friends did and I thought he was brilliant! I hadn't seen it until he pointed it out and now I can't stop seeing it!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9004
photos
211
followers
212
following
1194% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th February 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
i don't remember what model it is so don't ask
