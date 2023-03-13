Previous
Cadilabstract by olivetreeann
Photo 4363

Cadilabstract

Messing around with a display of hub-caps from America on Wheels.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Super edit on this, love all the colours.
March 14th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Looks great.
March 14th, 2023  
penny
Great composition
March 14th, 2023  
katy ace
They look pretty I’ll put together like this. You’re processing is very colorful.
March 14th, 2023  
Rick Schies ace
Yes, great abstract piece
March 14th, 2023  
