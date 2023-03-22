Album Cover Challenge 143

Artist: The Branford Steam Railroad- a 7.2 mile standard gauge industrial railroad that serves teh Titon Connecticut stone quarry in North Branford Connecticut, U.S.A. It first served as a passenger train to a trotting park for horses but in 1916 switched to freight transport.



Album title from a quote by Jeffrey F. Chamberlain (lawyer): In a country as big as the U. S. you can find 50 examples of anything.



I somewhat through this one together as it's one of those busy weeks of the month at work. But it was fun digging for train pictures in the archives and I discovered some that were glossed over and left behind such as the one here. Maybe I'll resurrect a few more of them when I'm short for photos this year.



I'm in the middle of one of my busy weeks at work, so I'm posting today's pictures early and planning on returning tomorrow.