Traveling Toward the Moon

My local photo club has begun a monthly theme for members to take photos which will them be featured at the monthly meetings. This month's theme is "What do you see on the road?" I took advantage of the fact I was traveling home at night this week and added a little foolery for good measure. I'm not too crazy about the tilted dashboard- but tilted horizons bother me even more- so the horizon shall remain straight and the dashboard will remain on a slant- the result of taking the shot before the light changed!