Traveling Toward the Moon by olivetreeann
Traveling Toward the Moon

My local photo club has begun a monthly theme for members to take photos which will them be featured at the monthly meetings. This month's theme is "What do you see on the road?" I took advantage of the fact I was traveling home at night this week and added a little foolery for good measure. I'm not too crazy about the tilted dashboard- but tilted horizons bother me even more- so the horizon shall remain straight and the dashboard will remain on a slant- the result of taking the shot before the light changed!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Corinne C ace
Wow impressive moon
April 7th, 2023  
katy ace
Terrific all the way around . The light circles make it look like something has sped through creating vortexes
April 7th, 2023  
