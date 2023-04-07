Sign up
Photo 4388
Daffodil Glow
The Daffodils have bloomed in my garden but it was a little breezy yesterday when I took this shot. Post processing to the rescue!
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
flower
,
daffodil
,
water color
