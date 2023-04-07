Previous
Daffodil Glow by olivetreeann
Daffodil Glow

The Daffodils have bloomed in my garden but it was a little breezy yesterday when I took this shot. Post processing to the rescue!
7th April 2023

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
