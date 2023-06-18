Previous
Catch Me If You Can by olivetreeann
Photo 4460

Catch Me If You Can

I went out to take some pictures of the hay bales in the field across from Isaac and Micah's house. The sun caught my eye and I thought it looked like the tree was capturing it between its branches.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
