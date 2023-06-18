Sign up
Photo 4460
Catch Me If You Can
I went out to take some pictures of the hay bales in the field across from Isaac and Micah's house. The sun caught my eye and I thought it looked like the tree was capturing it between its branches.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9208
photos
207
followers
214
following
4454
4455
4456
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th June 2023 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
trees
,
forced perspective
,
30-days-wild23
