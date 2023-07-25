Sign up
Photo 4497
Monster Mushroom
Many of you guessed correctly as to what Saturday's macro was- but I'm not sure if you'd have been able to guess the size. It measured a good 7 inches across.
https://365project.org/olivetreeann/themes-and-comp/2023-07-22
Posting quickly tonight- tired out from a crazy day at work and four wonderful days with Lucy! I'll be back in full force on Wednesday.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
mushroom
,
fungi
katy
ace
nice to see the whole view! Crazy size indeed!
July 26th, 2023
