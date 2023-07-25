Previous
Monster Mushroom by olivetreeann
Monster Mushroom

Many of you guessed correctly as to what Saturday's macro was- but I'm not sure if you'd have been able to guess the size. It measured a good 7 inches across.

https://365project.org/olivetreeann/themes-and-comp/2023-07-22

Posting quickly tonight- tired out from a crazy day at work and four wonderful days with Lucy! I'll be back in full force on Wednesday.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13!
katy ace
nice to see the whole view! Crazy size indeed!
July 26th, 2023  
