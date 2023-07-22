Sign up
Photo 4494
Natural Abstract
A truly bizzare looking close up! Any ideas on what it might be? (o;
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Elisa Smith
ace
Mushroom?
July 24th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Portabella Mushroom, I think
July 24th, 2023
