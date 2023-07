Old Memories New Memories

Lucy is visiting for a few days and helping me sort out some of the boxes in my attic. She loves it when we discover a box from my childhood with stories I've written and illustrated. We discovered another treasure today- three boxes of paper dolls I made and designed myself. Going through these boxes was so nostalgic for me- I was enjoying the old memories, but for Lucy, going through all those treasures was a completely new memory- and one she'll have of me when I'm long gone.