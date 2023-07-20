Previous
Next
Lovin' That Lavender by olivetreeann
Photo 4492

Lovin' That Lavender

The lavender fields were a-buzz with activity- literally! You could hear the bees buzzing all throughout the rows of flowers.

From the Lavender Farm Shoot Out with my local camera club.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise