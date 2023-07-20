Sign up
Photo 4492
Lovin' That Lavender
The lavender fields were a-buzz with activity- literally! You could hear the bees buzzing all throughout the rows of flowers.
From the Lavender Farm Shoot Out with my local camera club.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9272
photos
205
followers
212
following
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th July 2023 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bee
,
macro
,
insect
,
lavender
