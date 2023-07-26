Previous
Sleepy Angel by olivetreeann
Photo 4498

Sleepy Angel

I'm tired too! Good night.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice composition
July 27th, 2023  
katy ace
Terrific angle and light that shows the textures so well.
July 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Cute. Nice pov.
July 27th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful perspective on this sweet statue.
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise