Previous
Photo 4498
Sleepy Angel
I'm tired too! Good night.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
4
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9282
photos
203
followers
210
following
1232% complete
4491
4492
4493
4494
4495
4496
4497
4498
4495
4586
4496
4587
4497
4588
4498
4589
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th July 2023 5:48pm
Tags
sleep
,
statue
,
angel
*lynn
ace
nice composition
July 27th, 2023
katy
ace
Terrific angle and light that shows the textures so well.
July 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Cute. Nice pov.
July 27th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful perspective on this sweet statue.
July 27th, 2023
