Previous
Next
Soft Thoughts by olivetreeann
Photo 4499

Soft Thoughts

Another statue from the Lavender Farm.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like the POV and compositon of these Ann. You make them much more interesting because of that
July 30th, 2023  
Diane ace
How pretty!
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise