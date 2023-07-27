Sign up
Photo 4499
Soft Thoughts
Another statue from the Lavender Farm.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9287
photos
203
followers
209
following
Photo Details
Tags
statue
katy
ace
I really like the POV and compositon of these Ann. You make them much more interesting because of that
July 30th, 2023
Diane
ace
How pretty!
July 30th, 2023
