Album Cover Challenge 146

I pulled up some of the oddest combinations for the album challenge this time around and I couldn't think of any images that might work with them. Yes, I know that's hard to believe with all the archives I have at my disposal but the heat and humidity are really taking a toll on me! Well, this combo was the most do-able and thanks to my recent visit to the Electric City Aquarium with Lucy, I had a picture that somewhat worked with the quote. It'll have to do- I don't have a lot of extra time on my hands this week.



Band: The European Rock Pipit- a small species of songbird that breeds in western Europe on rocky coasts.



Album Title from a quote by Herman Melville (American Novelist; 1819-1891)



It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation."



I really like that quote!