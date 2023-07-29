I Love Lucy

We stopped at the New York State Welcome Center on our way to meet my son/Lucy's Dad. It's probably one of the most welcoming welcome centers you'll ever visit! They have a whole shop with New York State cheeses, wines, snacks, fresh sandwiches, and beverages. The floor is a marble map that outlines the Finger Lakes Region where its located. There are big murals with pictures of all the highlights of the Finger Lakes/ Lower Tier region on the walls and a video screen that runs continuously doing the same. And the toilets are completely self-cleaning with a biodegradable soap that constantly rinses them instead of the traditional flushing method. Outside there is a fenced-in playground which is also a Finger Lakes map with fun things for kids to climb on and run around. It also has two displays- one a race car which I've never taken a better look at, and this I Love NY display. People are always grabbing a photo in front of it, and on this day, Lucy decided to climb it! I love my granddaughter and her adventurous spirit!