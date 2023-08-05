Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4508
Artsy Bug Light
Here's another one that refused to go abstract. But I liked the result anyway.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9302
photos
203
followers
209
following
1235% complete
View this month »
4501
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
Latest from all albums
4596
4505
4506
4597
4598
4507
4508
4599
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lighthouse
gloria jones
ace
Love the blue shades...nicely done
August 6th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice tones and colours.
August 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
It’s definitely abstract to me. I love it with all the different lines and textures and the color is a fav.
August 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close