Photo 4509
Artsy Lily
Playing around with a picture of a lily that I took at the Lavender Farm.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
flower
lily
Corinne C
A fabulous edit. The colors remind me of a painting by Gaugain
August 7th, 2023
katy
the colors are fabulous and perhaps Gaugin but the style is more like van Gogh to me ! Fantastic results
August 7th, 2023
