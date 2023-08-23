Previous
In Need of Attention by olivetreeann
Photo 4526

In Need of Attention

A plaster window sill and stained glass window in the stairway that leads from the balcony to the sanctuary. It's time for a little scrape and paint job here!
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image with great contrast.
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise