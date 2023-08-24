Sign up
Photo 4527
Stained Glass Artistry
A close-up portion of one of our stained glass windows in the balcony.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th August 2023 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
stained-glass
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful colors
August 26th, 2023
katy
ace
so beautiful and colorful!
August 26th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Not abstract, but beautiful colors.
August 26th, 2023
