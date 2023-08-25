Sign up
Previous
Photo 4528
Shelfie
A little shell on my bathroom shelf.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy
ace
FAV love the simplicity of the image and the fun pun!
August 26th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the title. Looks painterly.
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
