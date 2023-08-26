Sign up
Photo 4529
Just for Fun
I like my abstracts to be mostly indistinguishable, so since you could see a star in this one, it didn't make the cut for today's abstract. But it was too pretty not to post, so here it is in album #2.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
fireworks
,
star
,
annfoolery
katy
ace
IT is superb Ann I love it and am so glad you decided to post it! FAV
August 27th, 2023
