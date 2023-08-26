Previous
Just for Fun by olivetreeann
Photo 4529

Just for Fun

I like my abstracts to be mostly indistinguishable, so since you could see a star in this one, it didn't make the cut for today's abstract. But it was too pretty not to post, so here it is in album #2.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
IT is superb Ann I love it and am so glad you decided to post it! FAV
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise