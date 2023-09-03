Previous
Isn't She Lovely? by olivetreeann
Photo 4537

Isn't She Lovely?

I don't know if there's a Song Title Challenge going on but the sight of this precious little one at church this morning made me think of Stevie Wonder's classic. This little one was born on a bus and abandoned by her mother. She is now being fostered by one of our church families until she's placed in her forever home. Yes, it's hard to imagine abandoning such a precious little gift of life, but it sounds like her mother knew she would never be able to care for her as a mother should. Thankfully this little girl's story will have a happy ending because of that- in spite of the bumpy start.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1243% complete

Dawn ace
Yes Ann there is Stevie Wonder on after the birth of his daughter 1976 a lovely image
September 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful story
September 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Precious child with quite a story already.
September 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! Ann, such a heart rendering story , so sweet ,now well cared for and unaware of her "bumpy start - and yes a lovely song! Such a wonderful b/w -fav
September 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful image! Hopefully this little girls story will have a happy ending.
September 4th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Heartbreaking for the Mother but Angels are stepping up when and where they are needed.
September 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful photo. Stevie Wonder..."Isn't She Lovely." A great song.
September 4th, 2023  
katy ace
Watch for songtitle challenge 100 coming soon Ann. This would be a perfect entry if it is backdated. FAV

God bless the mother who didn't kill her before she was born and gave someone the chance to raise her in a loving home!
September 4th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Wishing her all the best.
September 4th, 2023  
