Isn't She Lovely?

I don't know if there's a Song Title Challenge going on but the sight of this precious little one at church this morning made me think of Stevie Wonder's classic. This little one was born on a bus and abandoned by her mother. She is now being fostered by one of our church families until she's placed in her forever home. Yes, it's hard to imagine abandoning such a precious little gift of life, but it sounds like her mother knew she would never be able to care for her as a mother should. Thankfully this little girl's story will have a happy ending because of that- in spite of the bumpy start.