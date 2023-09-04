Previous
American Classic by olivetreeann
Photo 4538

American Classic

One more of the classic car I discovered in the parking lot the other day. I couldn't really get a full shot of it due to the way it was parked. And I didn't want the owner to come out and find me taking pictures of it either! So I only took a few quick shots and headed to my office, hence not having a lot to work with in the picture department. But I had fun throwing this composite together.

Like a few of you who posted comments on the hood ornament picture, Jeff was certain this car was a Bel Air. So we poked around on the internet and found out that this is the 1955 version of that popular car. It's current owner appears to be restoring it. The back bumper is missing but the rest of the exterior is in great shape. The interior looks decent enough but if the exterior is any indication of a work in progress that too will probably be updated and refurbished.

So, there you go! Car identity solved.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A patriotic edit. It’s fabulous.
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
I really like your rendition of this Ann FAV
September 5th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice composite photo and thanks for the update on the identity.
September 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Good use of colors and patterns to denote the American theme.
September 5th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful composition. Love the colors and the feeling of this.
September 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise