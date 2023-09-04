American Classic

One more of the classic car I discovered in the parking lot the other day. I couldn't really get a full shot of it due to the way it was parked. And I didn't want the owner to come out and find me taking pictures of it either! So I only took a few quick shots and headed to my office, hence not having a lot to work with in the picture department. But I had fun throwing this composite together.



Like a few of you who posted comments on the hood ornament picture, Jeff was certain this car was a Bel Air. So we poked around on the internet and found out that this is the 1955 version of that popular car. It's current owner appears to be restoring it. The back bumper is missing but the rest of the exterior is in great shape. The interior looks decent enough but if the exterior is any indication of a work in progress that too will probably be updated and refurbished.



So, there you go! Car identity solved.

