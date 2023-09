September Bloom

The staff went out to lunch today and on the way back to the church office I saw this flower blooming in a planter. It looked really good against the red building behind it. Unfortunately I did not pay attention to what the cell phone camera was focusing on (could have been the sun in my eyes!) and the plant ended up being a blurry mess. No prob! It just became an entry for the next round of ETSOOI with a little Annfoolery.