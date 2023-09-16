Sign up
Photo 4550
When Something Just Catches Your Eye...
...you just have to take a picture of it. As was the case for this shot. For some reason the lines and angles were appealing to me, so I took the shot.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9387
photos
202
followers
206
following
1246% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th September 2023 11:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadows
,
lines
,
deck
Milanie
ace
Interesting in b&w - lots of textures and lines
September 17th, 2023
