Photo 4551
Trio
Figs from one of Jeff's construction co-workers. He has his own tree and apparently it's producing quite the crop of figs right now.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
Tags
figs
katy
ace
terrific capture of them in your kitchen "studio" What will you do with them?
September 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the way the speckles show up in b&w!
September 18th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great b&w capture.
September 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great still life
September 18th, 2023
amyK
ace
Definitely nice in b&w
September 18th, 2023
