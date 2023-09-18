Sign up
Photo 4552
Cherries in the Rain
Arrived at work in a drizzle today, but it made the cherries look so pretty.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
Latest from all albums
4640
4549
4550
4641
4642
4551
4643
4552
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th September 2023 10:32am
Tags
tree
,
rain
,
cherries
,
raindrops
Kathy
ace
Nice capture with the autumnal tones in the background.
September 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fun!
September 19th, 2023
