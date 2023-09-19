Sign up
Previous
Photo 4553
The Palestine Class
I started working on a project for our church this week- taking some of the historical pictures and properly archiving them to be hung on the walls. I love old photos and we have some real gems! The picture you see here was taken in 1917.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Corinne C
ace
Sounds like an interesting project. It should be a great exposition in your church!
September 19th, 2023
katy
ace
What a treasure. I am sure your efforts are appreciated too.
September 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
What a neat project for you
September 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How fabulous
September 20th, 2023
