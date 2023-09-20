Sign up
Photo 4554
The University of the Cumberlands Sports Complex
Exciting game at the UC Complex tonight. It was an intense match that ended in a 1-1 draw. I had fun using my cell for this panorama shot.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
field
,
soccer
,
panorama
,
uc patriots
